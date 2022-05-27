Taylor went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run and RBI in Thursday's 14-1 triumph over Arizona.

Taylor recorded his first three-hit game with an RBI double and run in the second inning, single in the fifth and two-run shot in the eighth. The successful outing continued a torrid stretch for the 31-year-old, who's now 7-for-18 with two home runs, two doubles and a triple over his last four games. After striking out 14 times in a six-game stretch earlier in May, Taylor has limited the whiffs to three across the torrid streak.