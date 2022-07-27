Taylor (foot) may see action at second base upon his return from the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After logging substantial time in the infield last season -- he played 46 games at second base, 11 games at third and 23 at shortstop -- Taylor has played exclusively in the outfield so far this season. That development has been purposeful, as the team has sought to avoid stress on his right elbow, which he had scoped last November. Taylor's recent time off to heal his fractured left foot has also given him time to focus on his elbow, and he now feels comfortable throwing from different arm angles. Should he see enough time at second base in the second half of the campaign, it could enable him to retain eligibility at the position for the 2023 fantasy season.