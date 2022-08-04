Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that he "wouldn't be surprised" to see Taylor (foot) activated at some point during the team's weekend series against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Taylor has appeared in two rehab games at Triple-A Oklahoma City and has gone 3-for-7 with two homers and three RBI. While he initially appeared to be trending toward a return sometime next week, he'll have a chance to beat that timetable by rejoining the Dodgers for the upcoming series against San Diego. It's not yet clear what day Taylor could be activated, but his return appears to be imminent.