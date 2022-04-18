site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor will sit Monday against Atlanta.
Taylor has gotten off to a strong start this season, hitting .333/.382/.500 with a pair of steals. He'll sit for just the second time this season Monday, with Gavin Lux starting in left field.
