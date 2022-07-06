Taylor said Tuesday's CT scan revealed a small fracture in his left foot, and he'll be placed on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Taylor originally suffered the injury Saturday and sat out Sunday before rejoining the lineup Monday, but he exited that contest and is now set to miss some time. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return prior to the start of the All-Star break July 17, but he's more likely to be sidelined for at least the few weeks. Trayce Thompson and Jake Lamb are likely to see upticks in playing time during Taylor's absence.