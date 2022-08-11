Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-5 win against the Twins on Wednesday.

Taylor swatted a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning for his first first long ball since early June. The utility man has spent substantial time on the injured list over that stretch, but it was still a 28-game span without going deep. Taylor slugged 20 homers and knocked in a career-high 73 runs last season, but with just seven long balls and 30 RBI so far this season, he'll be very hard-pressed to reach those numbers by the end of the campaign.