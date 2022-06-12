Taylor was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants in the bottom of the eighth inning with an apparent facial injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Taylor bobbled what would have been a running catch during Sunday's matchup, and he collided with the wall in left field. The 31-year-old's sunglasses appeared to cut him near his right eye, and he exited the game after visiting with a trainer. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he'll have at least one day to rest prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.