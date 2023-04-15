Taylor went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Taylor got the start in place of James Outman in left field with the Dodgers facing lefty Justin Steele. The versatile Taylor produced the first run of the game for Los Angeles with a 412-foot solo shot in the third inning. However, the utility man fanned in his second at-bat, giving him 16 strikeouts through 39 plate appearances on the season. Taylor's 41.0 percent strikeout rate is third-worst in the majors among players with at least 30 plate appearances.