Taylor went 1-for-3 with a homer and walk in Friday's 6-3 loss to Arizona.
It's the second homer of the season for Taylor, and it came in the fourth inning off an ineffective Madison Bumgarner. The versatile infielder/outfielder has shown some power in the early portion of the calendar, but is hitting just .143 over six appearances.
