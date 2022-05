Taylor went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-4 win over Washington.

Taylor scored on a Mookie Betts homer in the second inning, and he slugged his own two-run shot in the following frame. This was Taylor's second consecutive contest with an extra-base hit following a six-game stretch during which he went 2-for-19 with only a pair of singles. He's slashing .246/.331/.425 with four homers, 18 RBI, 20 runs and three stolen bases on the season.