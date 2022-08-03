Taylor (foot) went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
In his first game action since July 4, Taylor led off for OKC and played six innings in left field. The versatile veteran is expected to log several more appearances with the Triple-A club before potentially returning to the Dodgers next week.
