Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Taylor is in the mix to be the starting center fielder, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Roberts mentions five potential options to be the starter in center, including Taylor, Trayce Thompson, Jason Heyward, James Outman and Bradley Zimmer. The Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger after another disappointing season, and it appears Los Angeles could go with a committee approach for the 2023 campaign. Taylor was also disappointing last year with an OPS of .677 over 118 games while also dealing with injuries, but the 32-year-old's success in the past make him a quality bounce-back candidate near the end of redraft formats.