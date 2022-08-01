Taylor (foot) will begin his rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Taylor, who has been on the shelf since July 6 due to a small fracture in his left foot, is expected to require around a week's worth of at-bats in the minors to get his timing back at the plate before he rejoins the Dodgers. Once he's activated, Taylor could settle back into a near-everyday role in left field, where the Dodgers have been getting by with a combination of Gavin Lux, Trayce Thompson and Jake Lamb in recent weeks.