Taylor (neck) has ramped up his rehab work over the past couple days and will hit against live pitching Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Taylor missed the last five games of the regular season due to neck stiffness but remains confident he'll be available for the start of the NLDS on Tuesday. The neck issue responded well to acortisone injection earlier this week, and a successful session of live batting practice Saturday could go a long way toward the 32-year-old being cleared for game action next week.