Taylor (neck) will be a member of the Dodgers' roster for the upcoming NLDS against the Padres.
A neck injury has kept Taylor out of action since the end of September, but the Dodgers' bye during the wild-card round evidently gave him time to heal, thanks in part to a cortisone shot. Whether or not he'll be in the lineup in Game 1 remains to be seen.
