Taylor could be limited to more of a part-time role to begin 2023 with David Peralta, James Outman and Mookie Betts looking like the Dodgers' primary outfielders, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The left-handed bats of Peralta and Outman should have them seeing most of their chances against right-handed pitching, which likely leaves Taylor to start versus southpaws. Taylor certainly didn't help himself with a poor showing during spring training, as he hit .125 and struck out 23 times in 57 plate appearances, which tops his career-worst 35.2 percent strikeout rate from 2022. The veteran utility man should still see fairly regular at-bats between shortstop -- where Miguel Rojas is filling in with Gavin Lux (knee) out for the season -- and the outfield, but Taylor's fantasy utility could be limited unless he's able to make more consistent contact and carve out a larger role.