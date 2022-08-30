site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, according to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.
Taylor went hitless and stuck out three times in Monday's game, so manager Dave Roberts decided to hold him out a day later. Trayce Thompson will enter the lineup in Taylor's place.
