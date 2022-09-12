site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Taylor isn't starting Monday against the Diamondbacks.
Taylor started the last five games and went 4-for-19 with a homer, two RBI and six strikeouts. Joey Gallo will start in left field and bat seventh Monday.
