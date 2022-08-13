site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor isn't starting Saturday against the Royals.
Taylor started the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a solo home run, two walks and four strikeouts. Joey Gallo will take over in left field and bat eighth.
