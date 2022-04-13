Taylor went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a victory versus Minnesota on Tuesday.
Taylor's seventh-inning triple was his first of the campaign and pushed his hitting streak to open the season to three games. He's batted out of the bottom third of the order in each of his appearances thus far but has been one of the Dodgers' best hitters with a .455/.462/.818 slash line over 13 plate appearances. Taylor is hitting out of the No. 6 slot for the first time this season in Wednesday's contest against the Twins.
