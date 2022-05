Taylor went 0-for-1 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in a 5-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Though he didn't collect a hit in the contest, Taylor reached base three times on two free passes and a hit-by-pitch. His ninth-inning walk was particularly critical, as it resulted in Taylor scoring the game-winning run on a Gavin Lux double. Taylor has drawn two walks in two straight games and has reached base in half of his past 18 plate appearances.