Taylor went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, run, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-1 victory against the Reds.

Taylor did most of his damage during a seven-run fourth inning, recording a two-RBI double, steal of third and run, while tacking on a walk in the eighth. The utility man is slashing an impressive .333/.382/.500 in the early going with two thefts, putting Taylor on pace to reach double digits for the third time.