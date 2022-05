Taylor (knee) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor will take a seat for the second game of the series after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee in Monday's 5-1 win. Gavin Lux will pick up a start in left field in place of Taylor, who the Dodgers are viewing as day-to-day with the hope that he'll avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list.