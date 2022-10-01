Taylor went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.

Taylor scored in the second and fourth innings. He also capped off the Dodgers' eight-run rally in the fourth with a two-run single. He'd gone 12 games without a multi-hit effort, slumping to a .122 average (5-for-41) in that span. The versatile veteran is up to a .221/.304/.373 slash line after Friday's productive game, and he's added 10 home runs, 43 RBI, 45 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 118 contests.