Taylor (foot) was cleared to run on the field Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Taylor stated that he felt good after his first time running since breaking his foot. Per Ardaya, the utility man is expected to see simulated at-bats in Los Angeles later in the week while the team travels to Colorado, and he could then progress to a rehab assignment if all goes well.
