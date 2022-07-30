Taylor (foot) will begin a rehab assignment Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Timesreports.
Taylor has been steadily ramping up his activity across the last week and is now nearing a return. It's unclear which minor-league affiliate he will begin with, but Taylor could be activated as early as the latter half of the Dodgers' upcoming series against the Giants.
