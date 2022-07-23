Taylor (foot) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Taylor hasn't yet been cleared to resume running, but he'll return to game action in the minors once he's ultimately cleared to do so. The 31-year-old took batting practice on the field ahead of Saturday's game against the Giants and has also been fielding grounder and throwing recently. Taylor has been sidelined since July 4 due to a small fracture in his left foot, so he'll likely require several rehab games before he's able to rejoin the Dodgers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Resumes activity•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Officially moves to injured list•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Dealing with foot fracture•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sitting Tuesday, as expected•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with ankle swelling•