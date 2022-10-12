Taylor (neck) isn't included in the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Dodgers' National League Division Series matchup with the Padres.

Though Taylor displayed enough progress over the weekend in his recovery from a sore neck to secure his spot on the Dodgers' NLDS roster, he'll be confined to a bench role for the second straight game to begin the series. Trayce Thompson will pick up another start in left field as the Dodgers roll out the same lineup they used in the 5-3 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.