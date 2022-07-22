Taylor (foot) has taken swings, fielded grounders and begun throwing, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Taylor suffered a small fracture in his left foot July 4, so a true indication of his potential return will come when he can begin running again. Even so, any progress is positive and could keep Taylor in line for an early August return.
