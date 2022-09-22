site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Taylor is getting a breather after he went 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over the last three games. Trayce Thompson will take his place in left field and bat eighth Thursday.
