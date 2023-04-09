Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

For the first time in a week, Miguel Rojas is back in the lineup at shortstop after overcoming a groin injury, resulting in Taylor moving to the bench. While starting each of the past six games, Taylor went 3-for-21 with two home runs and four RBI. Taylor's ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots should give him a pathway to holding down at least semi-regular playing time, though the return of Rojas undoubtedly hurts his outlook to some degree.