Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
For the first time in a week, Miguel Rojas is back in the lineup at shortstop after overcoming a groin injury, resulting in Taylor moving to the bench. While starting each of the past six games, Taylor went 3-for-21 with two home runs and four RBI. Taylor's ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots should give him a pathway to holding down at least semi-regular playing time, though the return of Rojas undoubtedly hurts his outlook to some degree.
