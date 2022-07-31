Taylor (foot) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday and is expected to require at least a week's worth of plate appearances before being reinstated from the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts still isn't sure which affiliate Taylor will report to for the rehab stint, but the outfielder shouldn't be expected to rejoin the Dodgers until at least the second week of August. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since early July due to a small fracture in his left foot.