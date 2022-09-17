site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor isn't starting Saturday against San Francisco.
Taylor is getting a day off after he went 5-for-13 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base over the last three games. Joey Gallo will start in left field and bat eighth.
