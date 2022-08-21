Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor will take a seat for the second straight day after he's had a rough go at the plate since coming off the 10-day injured list Aug. 5. In his first 12 games since being activated, Taylor has slashed .171/.261/.366 with a 41.3 percent strikeout rate. Though Taylor remains the Dodgers' nominal starter in left field, he'll likely cede work to Joey Gallo and Trayce Thompson until he begins to heat up at the plate.