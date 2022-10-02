site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sitting out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Taylor (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Taylor was scratched from the lineup Saturday with neck stiffness and will sit out Sunday for a second consecutive contest. Trayce Thompson will receive another start in left field for Los Angeles.
