Taylor (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Taylor's absence from the lineup comes as no major surprise after manager Dave Roberts admitted after Saturday's 7-2 win that the veteran would likely sit for the series finale while tending to a left foot injury. Fortunately for Taylor, X-rays on his foot returned negative, and Roberts suggested that the 31-year-old could still be available off the bench Sunday if a specific situation arises, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Ideally though, the Dodgers will look to stay away from Taylor with the hope that he'll be able to rejoin the lineup Monday against the Rockies.