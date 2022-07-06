Taylor (ankle) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was removed from Monday's contest with ankle swelling after sitting out the previous four games, and he's expected to be sidelined for a couple more days. According to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA, Taylor underwent a CT scan Tuesday, though the results are not yet known. Jake Lamb will start in left field and bat seventh Tuesday for Los Angeles.