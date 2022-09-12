Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-2 rout of San Diego.
Taylor entered the contest without a homer over his past 18 games, but he ended that drought with a solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. The long ball extended his modest hitting streak to three games, and it could be a sign that he is on the verge of shaking a massive slump that has seen him slash .179/.275/.316 over 28 games since returning a month-long stay on the injured list Aug. 5. Taylor has had major issues making contact of late, registering a 36.7 percent strikeout rate during the aforementioned 28-game span.