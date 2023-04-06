Taylor is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas is again absent due to groin tightness, so Taylor will make his third straight start at short. Miguel Vargas (thumb) is also sitting Thursday night in Arizona, with Mookie Betts covering second base.
