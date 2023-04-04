Taylor will start at shortstop and bat eighth for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas (groin) and Miguel Vargas (thumb) are both absent. Taylor belted a two-run homer in Monday's rout of Colorado, but that's his only hit through 12 plate appearances on the season.
