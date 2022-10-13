Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Taylor (neck) will start in left field Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After battling tightness in his neck since the beginning of the month, Taylor will officially make his return to the lineup Friday. He'll be stepping in against southpaw Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson likely shifts over to center field as a replacement for the lefty-hitting Cody Bellinger.