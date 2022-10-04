Taylor (neck) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old received a cortisone injection Monday for his neck stiffness and will sit Tuesday for the fourth straight game. According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Taylor will also be unavailable for the final game of the regular season Wednesday, but he is expected to resume baseball activities and could play in intrasquad games this weekend, which leaves open the chance of being ready for the NLDS next week.