Taylor went 1-for-4 with a double, a run, two RBI and a walk in an 8-1 win against the Padres on Friday.

Playing in his first game since July 4 due to a foot injury, Taylor doubled home two runs in the third inning and stole third before scoring. The 31-year-old started at second base and is now slashing .238/.318/.410 with six home runs, 33 runs, 29 RBI and seven stolen bases across 75 games.