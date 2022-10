Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Taylor (neck) will take live at-bats Sunday and Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It had previously been reported that Taylor would hit against live pitching Saturday. Although plans have changed and he's going to wait another day, Taylor still appears tentatively on track to make the NLDS roster if his live BP sessions go smoothly. He received a cortisone injection in his ailing neck earlier this week.