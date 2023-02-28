Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Taylor will start a throwing program to play more shortstop, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This comes on the heels of Gavin Lux's torn ACL diagnosis, which is likely to keep him sidelined throughout the entire 2023 season. Miguel Rojas is the most obvious fill-in at shortstop for Los Angeles, but Taylor has appeared in 259 major-league games at the position and can lend a helping hand as well. Granted, he played only one total inning at short in 2022, so there is going to be a bit of a readjustment here.