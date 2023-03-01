Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Taylor will see 20-25 percent of his playing time at shortstop, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miguel Rojas will see the bulk of playing time at short, but Taylor will rotate in from the outfield every four-to-five games. This development comes with the Dodgers losing Gavin Lux for all of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL and sprained PCL. Be it at short or all over the outfield, Taylor is in for a significant amount of playing time, and is a good bet to bounce back from his disappointing 2022 campaign.