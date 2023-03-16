Taylor is slashing .115/.281/.115 with four runs and an RBI through 32 Cactus League plate appearances.

Taylor endured his worst campaign as a Dodger last season, slashing just .221/.304/.373 with a career-worst 35.2 percent strikeout rate. The rough season has dropped his fantasy stock considerably, and he hasn't helped buoy managers' confidence by notching just three hits -- all singles -- in 26 at-bats this spring. One thing Taylor does have going for him is his ability to play a number of positions. He's expected to be the Dodgers' primary center fielder this season and should also log a fair amount of time at shortstop, so he'll have ample opportunity to produce.