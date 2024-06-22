Kershaw (shoulder) reported soreness during Saturday's bullpen session and could have his rehab outing scheduled for Tuesday pushed back, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw completed three innings in a rehab outing at Single-A Ranchero Cucamonga on Wednesday and was expected to jump up to Triple-A Oklahoma City for Tuesday's outing. However, he may need more time between rehab appearances after feeling soreness in his shoulder during a bullpen session Saturday. Even if Kershaw does have to push back his next outing, he's still not expected back until near the All-Star break.