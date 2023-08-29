Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that a return from the 60-day injured list is "still in play" for Hudson this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

While Roberts isn't discounting the possibility of the right-hander pitching out of the bullpen in September, Hudson has yet to resume facing hitters since landing on the IL on July 6 with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Even if he's able to ramp up quickly, Hudson is likely still multiple weeks away from being activated and will probably require multiple appearances in the minors to hone his command after the lengthy layoff from game action.