Hudson (knee) is a "longshot" to return this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers have tried to keep the door open for Hudson to return this season, though it seems as if that hope is fading. Manager Dave Roberts relayed that Hudson threw a bullpen session recently but was still dealing with soreness in his knee. It's unclear whether he could make a return for the postseason, or if a return to start 2024 is most realistic.